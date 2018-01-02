GUWAHATI: The “part” National Register of Citizens (NRC), published by the Assam government late on Sunday night, does not contain the names of a number of lawmakers cutting across communities and political lines. However, it has the name of separatist leader Paresh Baruah, who is the “commander-in-chief” of banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

Prominent among those whose names did not figure in the list include opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Dhubri MP, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, his two sons, former Congress minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey, MLAs Shiladitya Deb, Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Nizanur Rahman, Nurul Huda and Nazrul Haque and former MLA Abu Taher Bepari.The draft contains the names of 1.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applicants.

NRC authorities had received applications from 68.27 lakh families comprising 3.29 crore individuals. Registrar General of India (RGI), Sailesh, who was present during the online publication of the part NRC, told the media that 1.39 crore cases continued to remain under examination, scrutiny or field verification.

“People, whose names have not figured in the list, should not worry, for this is a part NRC. The names of the remaining applicants are under various stages of verification. Claims and objections can be filed only after Phase 2, which is the complete draft. Hopefully, we will be able to complete the entire process by 2018,” he told media representatives.

NRC State coordinator Prateek Hajela said the documents of the applicants were being examined carefully. “Following verification of documents, we will publish the final draft. We have received instructions from the RGI to get complaints of applicants examined by senior officials in the districts,” he added. In the lead up to the publication of the part NRC, speculation was rife that there could be a law and order situation, especially in the Muslim-majority districts, which had made the State government rush additional central forces there. However, no untoward incident was reported in the State.

