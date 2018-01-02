NEW DELHI: A bill to revise salary and pensions of the High Court and Supreme Court Judges was taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017 was introduced in the House by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last month.



It seeks to revise the salaries, gratuity, allowances, and pensions of the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, as well as those who have retired.



The move will benefit 31 judges of the Supreme Court (including the Chief Justice of India) and 1,079 judges (including the Chief Justices) of high courts.



About 2,500 retired judges will also be benefited.



The bill follows the implementation of recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission in respect of civil servants.



It seeks to amend the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954.



