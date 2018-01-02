Mumbai Policemen accompany the Dalits protestors as they stage a protest against the violence in Bhima Koregaon area of Pune in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

Widespread protests were witnessed across Maharashtra on Tuesday against the violence that erupted on the previous evening at an event to commemorate the Battle of Koregaon – a heroic episode in the Dalit history -- with demonstrators damaging buses, blocking roads and forcing shops to down shutters.

The caste clash in the state has so far left one dead, while more than a 100 people have been detained in various areas.

Section 144 has been imposed in Thane till January 4, midnight.

A call for a statewide bandh on Wednesday was given by Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and chief of the Bhartiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh.

Here are the latest updates:

Prakash Ambedkar called off its ' Maharashtra Shutdown' which left large parts of Mumbai and rest of the state virtually paralysed for 10 hours.

Normal route from South Mumbai to airport through Worli Sea face is clear: Mumbai Police

Activist and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar withdraws Maharashtra bandh call Bhima Koregaon Violence

There has been no death of a person from Dalit community. Wrong messages are being spread on social media, people have to be very cautious. The situation overall is peaceful in Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar, MoS, Home Rural on Bhima Koregaon Violence

All train lines which were blocked by the protesters, have been evacuated and operations have resumed , informed the Western Railways.

Jo organised tareeke se Maharashtra ke andar hinsa karai jaa rahi hai aur jis prakar ke bhashan diye gaye hain, ek baar uss taraf bhi neta-pratipaksh thoda dhyan dein: Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

We condemn the statement by Law Minister, that we are raising Bhima Koregaon Violence issue to stall Triple Talaq Bill. We have been raising the issue of Dalit atrocities as this govt is anti-Dalit: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

Traffic from Haji Ali Jn has been diverted through Mahalaxmi/ Senapati Bapat Marg temporarily due to congestion at Mela Junction: Mumbai Police

Traffic at Eastern Expressway affected due to Traffic Blockade near Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar. Traffic has been diverted to avoid inconvenience: Mumbai Police

Maharashtra: Heavy Police deployment in Aurangabad, stones pelted & vehicles vandalized by protesters #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8RuCB3hNa2 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Train services on Central Railway's mainline towards CSMT was affected, in turn delaying thousands of office-goers in Mumbai. [READ FULL REPORT]

'Rasta Roko' protest being held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway #Mumbai #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/2vsBRCvRRt — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Several markets and most schools in Nagpur remains closed with protest marches taken out in many sensitive areas in the city. [READ FULL REPORT]

There is no cancellation of long-distance trains so far in Mumbai. (ANI)

Other Mumbai suburban services are being run amid intermittent protests at Elphinstone Road, Goregaon, Dadar, and Malad. (ANI)

Remaining services of Mumbai's AC local suspended for the day. (ANI)

#Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and a car vandalized by protesters in Powai #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/CuZXzvwa02 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Both up and down lines, which were blocked by the protesters from 12.05 hrs have been evacuated at 12.24 hrs and train operations have resumed at Goregaon. Trains are delayed due to it, according to Western Railways. (ANI)

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says "Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence. PM should also give a statement, he can't stay mum! He is a 'Mauni baba on such issues." (ANI)

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue of #BhimaKoregaonViolence in Lok Sabha, asks "who instigated and interfered in this event?" pic.twitter.com/XyNh3SKJwa — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Security tightened outside Maharashtra Sadan. (ANI)

Two Thane Municipal Transport buses and an auto-rickshaw vandalized in Chendani Koliwada area. Four passengers have been injured in the incident. (ANI)

A rickshaw driver in Mulund told ANI, "We are supporting this bandh only because we are scared of our loss. They can vandalize anything here."

Maharashtra: Protests being carried out in the state; visuals from Nagpur's Shatabdi Square #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/CRxHim7qOl — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Commuters stranded due to less number of auto-rickshaws and other transport in Mumbai. (ANI)

Administration and security forces are making all efforts to normalize the train operations, says Western Railways. (ANI)

Commuters are advised to avoid Kalanagar & MMRDA Junction for some time due to Rasta roko #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 3, 2018

Large number of protesters have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting rail traffic. (ANI)

Inter-state bus services from Karnataka-Maharashtra temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

Protesters halt buses, auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Thane, also deflate bus tyres. (ANI)

Mumbai Dabbawallas Association has decided to not run its delivery service, today; head of the association Subhash Talekar says "means of transportation difficult for delivery of tiffins on time during the bandh in Maharashtra. (ANI)

"Few protestors tried to disrupt Railway services at Thane but were immediately cleared by RPF and GRP officials. Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway as of now," says CPRO Central Railway. (ANI)

Maharashtra: Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station over #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/BHLsWmfpmk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station. (ANI)

Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra's Thane till January 4, midnight, according to reports. (ANI)

In view of the protests, domestic carriers including government-owned Air India have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no show due to the ongoing unrest in parts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace, says Jignesh Mevani

CSMT-Panvel harbour line services restored from 1640 hrs. @RidlrMUM @mumbairailusers — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 2, 2018

More than 100 people have been detained over different locations: Mumbai Police PRO

Activist and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar had given a call for Maharashtra Bandh on Wednesday to protest against the Bhima Koregaon violence. Left parties have reportedly lent support to the call.

Maharashtra: Republican Party of India workers protest in Thane #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/v9mMS2APNR — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Mumbai Special train services being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd. All other services on Central Railway running normally.

Section 144 has not been imposed in Chembur or other parts of eastern suburbs: Mumbai Police PRO

Many shops are getting closed in Eastern Suburb of #Mumbai. One #BEST bus stoned, rasta roko at Amar Mahal #Mumbai @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/KVsL1XKgrx — Rakesh (@rakeshcamin) January 2, 2018

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

Pune: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8ZH7zNsfwD — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He has also ordered a CID enquiry over the youth.

Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis orders judicial enquiry for #BhimaKoregaon incident.

Also orders a CID enquiry for the death of a youth & an assistance of ₹10 lakh to his kin.

Strict action will be taken against the all those who are spreading rumours & trying to invoke violence. pic.twitter.com/TvMVVgSWRV — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 2, 2018

“Thousands of Dalits from all across the state paid tributes at the Victory Pillar. Members of Samata Sainik Dal also carried out a parade. But, towards evening, a group of youths carrying saffron flags and with their faces covered, came on bikes shouting slogans Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani. Some of them threw stones at people returning from the victory pillar and at the police,” an eyewitness said.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil on Monday afternoon when people were heading for the war memorial in the village, police said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale demanded police protection for dalits in the wake of Monday's violence. "Dalit groups visiting Bhima Koregaon were stopped at Sanaswadi near Koregaon. Stones were hurled at them. No police force was available for their protection," Athawale said in a statement.

Jignesh Mewani, Omar Khalid, Prakash Ambedkar and Radhika Vemula in Pune at an event marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon (31.12.17) pic.twitter.com/s4ngA9T8hc — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Earlier on Monday, dalit leader and independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani visited the war memorial in the village. Mevani had also attended 'Elgaar Parishad' held in Pune to commemorate the battle Sunday.

The pillar commemorates the victory of around 600 British troops, comprising mainly Mahar (Dalit) soldiers, over a 2,000-strong Maratha force under the upper-caste Peshwas that was backed by a larger army of over 28,000 Maratha troops in the battle of Koregaon, which is considered a heroic episode of Dalit history.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to the celebration of the 'British' victory.