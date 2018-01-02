A man died in the violence, a top police official told PTI late on Monday evening. (Photo | ANI)

Incidents of bandh, stone pelting and torching of vehicles were reported in places across Maharashtra after stones were pelted at Dalits who were returning after paying tributes at Bhima Koregaon victory pillar Monday.

Thousands of Dalits had on Monday paid tributes at the Bhima-Koregaon Victory Pillar near Perne on the Pune-Ahmednagar road.

A man died in the violence, a top police official told PTI late on Monday evening.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to the celebration of the `British' victory.

Here are the updates:

Pune: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8ZH7zNsfwD — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He has also ordered a CID enquiry over the youth.

Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis orders judicial enquiry for #BhimaKoregaon incident.

Also orders a CID enquiry for the death of a youth & an assistance of ₹10 lakh to his kin.

Strict action will be taken against the all those who are spreading rumours & trying to invoke violence. pic.twitter.com/TvMVVgSWRV — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 2, 2018

The pillar commemorates the victory of around 600 British troops, comprising mainly Mahar (Dalit) soldiers, over a 2,000-strong Maratha force under the upper-caste Peshwas that was backed by a larger army of over 28,000 Maratha troops in the battle of Koregaon, which is considered a heroic episode of Dalit history.

“Thousands of Dalits from all across the state paid tributes at the Victory Pillar. Members of Samata Sainik Dal also carried out a parade. But, towards evening, a group of youths carrying saffron flags and with their faces covered, came on bikes shouting slogans Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani. Some of them threw stones at people returning from the victory pillar and at the police,” an eyewitness said.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil on Monday afternoon when people were heading for the war memorial in the village, police said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale demanded police protection for dalits in the wake of Monday's violence.

"Dalit groups visiting Bhima Koregaon were stopped at Sanaswadi near Koregaon. Stones were hurled at them. No police force was available for their protection," Athawale said in a statement.