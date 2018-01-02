A man died in the violence, a top police official told PTI late on Monday evening. (Photo | ANI)

Incidents of stone pelting and torching of vehicles were reported in places across Maharashtra after stones were pelted at Dalits who were returning after paying tributes at Bhima Koregaon victory pillar Monday.

Thousands of Dalits had on Monday paid tributes at the Bhima-Koregaon Victory Pillar near Perne on the Pune-Ahmednagar road.

A man died in the violence, a top police official told PTI late on Monday evening.

The violence which broke out on Monday escalated in Pune and bandhs spread to Mumbai today, resulting in Mumbai cops imposing Section 144 in Chembur and other parts of eastern suburbs

Here are the updates:

More than 100 people have been detained over different locations: Mumbai Police PRO

Activist and grandson of BR Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar had given a call for Maharashtra Bandh on Wednesday to protest against the Bhima Koregaon violence. Left parties have reportedly lent support to the call.

Maharashtra: Republican Party of India workers protest in Thane #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/v9mMS2APNR — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Mumbai Special train services being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd. All other services on Central Railway running normally.

Section 144 has not been imposed in Chembur or other parts of eastern suburbs: Mumbai Police PRO

Many shops are getting closed in Eastern Suburb of #Mumbai. One #BEST bus stoned, rasta roko at Amar Mahal #Mumbai @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/KVsL1XKgrx — Rakesh (@rakeshcamin) January 2, 2018

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

Pune: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8ZH7zNsfwD — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He has also ordered a CID enquiry over the youth.

Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis orders judicial enquiry for #BhimaKoregaon incident.

Also orders a CID enquiry for the death of a youth & an assistance of ₹10 lakh to his kin.

Strict action will be taken against the all those who are spreading rumours & trying to invoke violence. pic.twitter.com/TvMVVgSWRV — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 2, 2018

The pillar commemorates the victory of around 600 British troops, comprising mainly Mahar (Dalit) soldiers, over a 2,000-strong Maratha force under the upper-caste Peshwas that was backed by a larger army of over 28,000 Maratha troops in the battle of Koregaon, which is considered a heroic episode of Dalit history.

“Thousands of Dalits from all across the state paid tributes at the Victory Pillar. Members of Samata Sainik Dal also carried out a parade. But, towards evening, a group of youths carrying saffron flags and with their faces covered, came on bikes shouting slogans Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani. Some of them threw stones at people returning from the victory pillar and at the police,” an eyewitness said.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil on Monday afternoon when people were heading for the war memorial in the village, police said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale demanded police protection for dalits in the wake of Monday's violence.

"Dalit groups visiting Bhima Koregaon were stopped at Sanaswadi near Koregaon. Stones were hurled at them. No police force was available for their protection," Athawale said in a statement.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to the celebration of the 'British' victory.

Jignesh Mewani, Omar Khalid, Prakash Ambedkar and Radhika Vemula in Pune at an event marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon (31.12.17) pic.twitter.com/s4ngA9T8hc — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Earlier on Monday, dalit leader and independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani visited the war memorial in the village. Mevani had also attended `Elgaar Parishad' held in Pune to commemorate the battle Sunday.