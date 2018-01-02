MUMBAI: Maharashtra Legal Metrology department on Tuesday registered case against 294 establishments, including some famous hotels, malls and spas.

The department conducted search at 569 establishments across Maharashtra to check the imported goods and commodities, such as chocolates, cigarettes and cosmetics.

After the search, 294 cases were registered against importers, malls, and spas for violating different terms.

Seventy three cases were registered in Mumbai, 21 in Pune, 10 in Konkan, 18 in Nashik, and four in Nagpur.

In this special campaign, 123 cases were registered against spas & saloons, 110 chocolate sellers, 19 Cigarette selling establishments, and 42 others.

Some big establishments include: JW Marriott, Sahar; Hotel Leela; Taj Land's End, Bandra; Hotel Sofitel, BKC; Four Seasons, Worli; and other well known spas and saloons in famous malls.

The main role of the department is to protect the consumers' interest by surprise visits or inspections at traders’ premises, packers, importers, packaging units to verify the accuracy of weights and measures as well as to check the net contents.