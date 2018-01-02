IMPHAL: A drug trafficker has been arrested in Manipur with heroin valued at Rs 42 lakh and shaped like a New Year cake, police said.

Imphal East Police Superintendent Kabib K. said police were tipped off that drug traffickers would smuggle in heroin from Myanmar.

The police set up traps and a van was stopped near Lamlong market in Imphal East. A man, identified as W. Keishing, was arrested after the heroin cake weighing 350 gm was found hidden in the vehicle.

He was identified as a 47-year-old from Silent village in Senapati district.

Of late, police and Assam Rifles have seized drugs, gold bars and other contraband items in different districts of Manipur.