MUMBAI: A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Kamala Mills fire tragedy.

A huge fire had broken out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday killing 14 people and injuring 12.

The plea also sought a proper compensation to the kin of deceased and injured people.

Meanwhile, the BMC issued an appeal in news papers to assist it in ongoing inquiry into the fire tragedy.

The civic body also requested eyewitnesses and general public to submit whatever evidence they have in this case, may be video or any document or anything which can help in the inquiry.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the tragedy.

The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.