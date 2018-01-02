MUZAFFARNAGAR: The body of a newborn girl wrapped in plastic was found in a garbage dump in Purkazi town here, police said today.

The baby's body was found yesterday and the police suspect that she died due to cold after being abandoned.

According to SHO Kuldeep Singh, a case was lodged against unidentified persons under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body).

The body, which was wrapped in plastic, was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Meanwhile, a protest was held against the incident and the protestors gheraoed the officers of the health department.