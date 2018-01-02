NEW DELHI: The government has no plans to give general amnesty to the militants in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoists who give up violence and arms struggle, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

"There is no proposal for general amnesty to the militants," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in reply to a written question.

The reply came in response to a question on whether the government has any proposal for extending general amnesty, along with a lucrative rehabilitation package, to the Maoists and militants who give up violence and arms struggle.

The minister said the central government was following a multi-pronged strategy to deal with Left Wing Extremism and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeastern states.

The multi-pronged strategy comprises security-related measures and development-related initiatives.

"In Jammu and Kashmir and NE states, the central government is also following a policy of talks with those groups who abjure the path of violence and seek resolution of their demands peacefully within the framework of the Constitution of India," he said.

Ahir said the central government has appointed representatives and interlocutors to hold talks with such groups.

The central government is supplementing the efforts of the state governments through various measures such as deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, financial assistance for strengthening of the state police forces and intelligence agencies, raising of India Reserve Battalions, rehabilitation package to those who surrender and other security- related expenditures, he said.