JAIPUR: A Dutch tourist visiting Rajasthan died on Tuesday morning when he leaped from a running train after realizing he had boarded the wrong one while his companion suffered minor injuries, police said.

Erik Suidman, said to be over 50 years old, lost his balance as he jumped from the train while Fabian Galama survived.

The two had come to celebrate New Year in Rajasthan. They had plans to visit Agra from Sawai Madhopur. Both boarded the train at 8.30 a.m. and then realised the train was going to some other destination.

As the train was yet to pick up speed, they jumped from their coach. But Suidman lost his balance and his foot got stuck on the tracks.

Witnesses alerted the police. While the injured tourist was taken to a hospital, Suidman's body was shifted to the mortuary.

Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Maman Singh told IANS that an email had been sent to the Netherlands embassy in New Delhi requesting it to get in touch with the family of the dead tourist.