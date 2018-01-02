KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday claimed that farmers in the state are the happiest in the country and left no stone unturned to list her achievements and promise new projects in rural Bengal keeping in mind the crucial panchayat elections in May.

Speaking during the inauguration of ‘Mati Utsab’ at ‘rice bowl’ Burdwan on Tuesday, CM said that her government ‘speaks less and works more’.

“We have brought 21 lakh hectares of agricultural land under insurance which is first-of-its-kind in the country. We have given relief to agricultural taxes and have focused on irrigation by building more than 100 water projects in the state. Bengal’s farmers are happiest in the country and no one can compare what they have achieved,” she said. The state government also felicitated 103 farmers with 'Krishak Samman’ awards to honour their contribution to agriculture.

Promising to build more than 5 lakh pucca houses in rural Bengal, the Trinamool Congress supremo also emphasised on the major infrastructural projects to be undertaken.

“We are building a state highway from Medinipur in Paschim Medinipur district to Baharampur in Murshidabad district at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore which will pass through Hooghly, Burdwans and Birbhum districts and benefit the residents. Also, a multi-super specialty hospital is coming up in Kalna in Burdwan East district. The ‘Mishti Hub’ at Shaktigarh in Burdwan East district is benefiting the people,” she added.

The chief minister also claimed that the girls benefiting from her pet scheme 'Kanyashree', which has successfully stopped several child marriages and generated awareness in the communities, would be awarded for their feat. She also showcased agricultural research in the state by exhibiting a rice variety named ‘Kamal’ that can be consumed just by soaking it in water for 30 minutes.

The CM also did not miss the opportunity to launch salvos at the Centre saying: “Bengal does not fear anyone’s threats and we will eat coarse rice and wheat but not bow down before anyone.”