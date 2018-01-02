NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress and Left parties would press for referring the triple talaq bill to a select committee when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, sources in the two parties said today.

The main opposition Congress, however, will hold another round of talks with like-minded parties before finalising its strategy.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Upper House met today and decided to allot four hours for discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week. The Congress and some other parties wanted more time for deliberating on the bill.

According to a source present at the meeting, the Congress suggested that the legislation be sent to the select committee by the BAC itself. There was, however, no official word from the Congress about the suggestion it was claimed to have made.

The bill, among other things, criminalises instant triple talaq, or 'talaq-e-biddat', where a husband pronounces divorce thrice in one go, with imprisonment up to three years.

According to sources present at a meeting in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, representatives of several parties wanted the bill to be sent to a select committee for vetting.

The Congress, which had made the demand before the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha by voice vote, had moved some amendments to the legislation but did nor press for voting on those.

Sources in the Congress said the party was in favour of any law that empowers women. Congress MPs, they said, would move amendments to the bill, including one for putting the onus on the husband that he had not pronounced instant triple talaq.