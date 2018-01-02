NEW DELHI: The decomposing body of a truck driver was found hanging from a tree in the forested area in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here, police said on Tuesday.



The university's security staff informed the police around 3 p.m. about the body after one of the security guards detected foul smell coming from the forest area in south Delhi, police said.



"The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams rushed to the spot and during investigation identified the body as that of Ram Pravesh, 40," Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told IANS.



Pravesh, a resident of Najafgarh in west Delhi, worked as a truck driver. He was missing since Monday night, Dumbere said, adding that "Pravesh was under depression over some family dispute and it might be the reason behind his suicide".



Dumbere added that some construction work is on in the university campus and Pravesh had gone there to dump some construction material.

