KOLKATA: Taking her crusade against Centre well into 2018, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to send representatives to the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Niti Aayog officials on January 4 and 5 protesting against Centre’s move to appoint observers to oversee development works at five Most Backward Districts (MBDs) of West Bengal.

Accordingly, the state has not responded to Niti Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant’s invitation to send representatives to the crucial meetings where future plans and budget allocation for development of the MBDs would be discussed. However, sources revealed that Kant has re-send the invitation to the Chief Minister Office at state secretariat Nabanna, to which the state government is yet to reply.

Five West Bengal districts Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, South 24 Parganas and Birbhum were selected among 115 MBDs from 28 states of the country where joint and additional secretaries will be appointed to oversee speedy implementation of government schemes to achieve the Prime Minister’s ‘New India’ mission by 2022. The secretaries would directly send reports to the Centre on health, education, economic condition and state of infrastructure in the MBDs and respectively state government will not be able to influence the reports.

While Jharkhand and Bihar have the most number of districts in the list – 19 and 13 respectively – BJP’s crown jewel Gujarat also has two districts in the list. However, non-BJP ruled states including West Bengal and Odisha have opposed the move to appoint these observers as an ‘attack on federalism’.

However, with PM Narendra Modi to meet the state representatives and listen to the problems being faced in the development of the MBDs, a section of government officials at Nabanna believe that the state government should at least be present at the meetings and raise the issues there and not boycott it completely.