MUMBAI: Right-wing leaders Sambaji Bhide Guruji and Milind Ekbote should be booked for the violence at Bhima Koregaon and death of one youth and tried like Yakub Memon, demanded veteran Dalit leader Adv Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday.

“The duo has been involved in disrupting communal harmony and instigated violence at Bhima Koregaon. They should be tried like Yakub Memon who was arrested in Mumbai Serial bomb blast case of 1992,” said Adv Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Yakub Memon is the brother of Tiger Memon, the close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, who was hanged to death for his role in the 12 March, 1993 serial blasts case. According to Adv Ambedkar, the Supreme Court has observed that even though he was not present during the blasts in Mumbai, he was part of the conspiracy.

“Even though Sambaji Bhide Guruji and Milind Ekbote were not present at the site, they had incited the violence,” he said.

While Sangli-based Bhide is the founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan, Pune-based Ekbote is the founder of Samastha Hindu Aghadi. Both of them have been conducting activities woven around ideals of great Maratha King Shivaji for several years and have a good following in Western Maharashtra.

The duo has gone underground since a case has been registered against them.