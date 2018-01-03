Manoj Tiwari said the announcement of the AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it stormed to power in Delhi. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari today hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the AAP has "betrayed" the people by nominating "two businessmen" for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its nominees for the January 16 Rajya Sabha polls.

While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tiwari said the announcement of the AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it stormed to power in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal came to power seeking to fight corruption. Now, he is sending two businessmen to the Rajya Sabha. He has betrayed not only Delhi but also the whole country," he said.

Sushil Gupta resigned from the Congress in November last year.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said that Gupta came to him to tender his resignation and told him beforehand that he was promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the AAP.

"On 28th Nov, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation- I asked him-'Why'? 'I have been promised Rajya Sabha(seat)'- was his reply," Maken said in a tweet.

Maken described Gupta as a "good man" known for his charity.