SRINAGAR: A BSF man was killed when Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on border guards in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday while centra the government has sanctioned construction of 14460 bunkers for border residents in the State.

BSF sources said Pakistani Rangers breached border ceasefire in Samba sector of Jammu at around 4.15 pm by firing on the BSF posts.

They said a BSF jawan sustained critical injuries in the Pakistani troops firing.

“The injured jawan was evacuated to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” sources said.

The deceased jawan was identified as Head Constable R P Hazare.

Sources said the BSF men also returned the fire.

The border ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops witnessed surge last year. At least 19 army men, 4 BSF men and 12 civilians were killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also home minister of the State, in a written reply informed legislators in Assembly in Jammu today that central government in December last year gave sanction for construction of 14,460 underground bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore for safety and security of border residents living close to the Line of Control (LoC) and International border (IB) in Jammu province.

She said the government would specify the building norms for all areas upto 5 kms from the border. “The priority shall be given to bunkers, which area nears to the existing Border Out Posts (BOPs)”.

“Every bunker should be within three kilometre from the border and first line of sight from the IB and the LoC – first priority (zero to one kilometre), second priority (one to two kilometres) and third priority (two to three kilometres),” the CM said.

She said the State government would submit the detailed list containing exact location of large community bunkers and list of individual bunkers.

“The project wil; be funded on reimbursement basis through security-related expenditure (SRE) (rehabilitation and relief) as it relates to relief and rehabilitation of individuals. Besides, it must be ensured the work has not been funded by any other source or scheme of the government,” she said.

The CM stated that the work on construction of bunkers would be executed as per norms.

“Due procedure would be followed during execution of the work and central agency like Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) would be engaged for construction of bunkers,” she said.

The construction of bunkers has been long pending demand of the border residents, who have to migrate to safer places after the cross-border firing and shelling.