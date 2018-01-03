The notice said some provisions of the new policy violated right to equality and freedom to practice religion

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking quashing of certain provisions in the new policy for Haj pilgrims that bar differently-abled persons from undertaking the annual Haj pilgrimage.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Haj Committee of India on the petition alleging that some provisions of the new policy violated Articles 14, 21 and 25- pertaining to equality and freedom to practice religion of the Constitution.

The court directed authorities to file their response by April 11 on the petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal.

The guidelines under the 'eligibility for Haj' mentions that any Indian citizen who is a Muslim can apply for the pilgrimage except those "who do not have the mental or physical health to perform the pilgrimage, persons whose legs are amputated, who are crippled, handicapped, lunatic or otherwise physically/mentally incapacitated".