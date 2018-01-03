MUMBAI: Some disruptive elements are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and disturb communal harmony in Maharashtra for political gains, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday.

“We are walking on the path of development. We are trying to keep the state away from the communal tensions. However, some elements who don’t have any other worthwhile issues are trying to disrupt the communal harmony and vitiate the atmosphere in the state,” Fadnavis said as he addressed a gathering of journalists in Mumbai.

He also appealed people to keep calm and not react to provocations. While replying to media questions after the program Fadnavis made it clear that the government will conduct inquiry into all incidents of violence across the state.

“We are monitoring the CCTV footage of violence. The sequence of events too are being closely monitored. We shall screen all the evidence and conduct an inquiry. Cases would be lodged against people involved in such acts,” Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, minister of state for Home Deepak Kesarkar blamed the social media for the tension across the state.

“There have been several rumors spread across the social media over past couple of days. We are keeping a tab on all such cases and trying to defuse the tension. The place where tension erupted on Monday is calm now, but there have been rumors that people have been arrested under atrocities act, igniting the tension,” said Kesarkar.

The state government didn’t use force while tackling the bandh across the state today, the minister said and congratulated the police force for tactfully handling trying situations.