NEW DELHI: There have been instances of some Rohingya Muslims obtaining Aadhaar, PAN and voter cards, but there is no report of providing accommodation to the illegal migrants, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said there have been no specific reports that some people were providing illegal accommodation to Rohingyas.

However, instances of some Rohingyas having obtained documents like Aadhar, PAN and voter cards through fraudulent means have been reported, he said in reply to a written question.

The minister said as and when such instances are detected, the respective state governments and other authorities concerned take necessary action for cancellation of such documents along with other action.

Rijiju said as per an estimate, around 40,000 Rohingyas are living in India.