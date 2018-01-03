NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of few weekly special trains, in order to clear the holiday rush of passengers and the inconvenience caused due to dense fog in the national capital region.

The services of train number 08617, Anand Vihar Terminal-Ranchi weekly special, have been extended with existing composition, timings, stoppages and days of service to run from January 6 to January 27 (on every Saturday), while train number 08618 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ranchi weekly special train will be extended to run from January 7 to January 28 (on every Sunday).

Due to operational reasons, trains, which were cancelled commencing today include train number 12309 Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 14114 Dehradun-Allahabad Link Express, while the cancelled trains commencing on January 3 include train number 12401 Islampur- New Delhi Magadh Express, train number 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to dense fog for the third consecutive day today, resulting in operations being stalled at both the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the railway stations.

Over 20 flights were delayed and six were cancelled due to low visibility.

The railway traffic was also hit in the capital with 64 trains delayed, 24 rescheduled and 21 cancelled.

On Monday, 300 flights got either delayed or cancelled, while backlog of flights continued for the rest of the day and nearly 15 trains were cancelled while 50 got delayed.

The air quality in the national capital has been keeping under ‘very poor’ category today as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse.

The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next two days.