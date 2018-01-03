LUCKNOW: In a remarkable feat, senior judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Sudhir Agarwal, on Wednesday achieved a legal landmark of deciding one lakh cases since his appointment on October 5, 2005.

Among the important cases decided by Justice Agarwal figures vexed case of Ram Janamabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute which he decided while being the part of the three-judge bench of the High Court on September 30, 2010. The other two judges on the historic bench were Justice DV Sharma and Justice SU Khan.

Justice Agarwal had also decided the dispute of Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Badrikashram.

In another noteworthy order, Justice Agrawal had observed that all government officers must get their wards admitted in government primary schools so that condition of those schools could be improved.

A science graduate of 1977 batch from Agra University and a law graduate of 1980 batch from Meerut University,

Justice Agarwal decided over 10,000 of the one lakh cases while sitting at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Having handled the cases falling in categories including writs, civil, criminal, tax matters, appeals, Justice Agarwal was appointed additional judge of Allahabad High Court on October 5, 2005.

Subsequently, he took oath as permanent judge on August 10, 2007. His tenure as judge will continue till April, 2020.