Man shot dead by gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
By PTI | Published: 03rd January 2018 10:02 PM |
Last Updated: 04th January 2018 12:19 AM | A+A A- |
SRINAGAR: Unidentified gunmen tonight shot dead a man in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.
The gunmen fired upon Arif Maqbool Sofi, a resident of Wahipora Younsoo area of Handwara, at Harwan Bomai in Sopore, a police official said.
The 25-year-old Sofi died on the spot, the official said.
Police have registered a case and investigation has been taken up, the official added.