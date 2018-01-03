Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off and caught fire. (ANI)

PANAJI: A MiG-29K aircraft caught fire after it skidded off the runway in Goa's Dabolim International Airport on Wednesday, after which the runway was closed for an hour, a senior airport official said.

A statement from the Defence Ministry spokesperson said the incident occurred when the fighter jet, manned by an trainee pilot, skidded. Goa airport operates from the Indian Naval base INS Hansa.

"The fire on the aircraft is being extinguished," the spokesperson said.

#WATCH Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off & caught fire pic.twitter.com/DAPAvHl6Iq — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

BCH Negi, the Airports Authority of India Director for the Goa airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. "It has been closed for an hour as of now."