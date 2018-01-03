NEW DELHI: A majority of public grievances were raised against governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi on a range of issues last year, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Around 3 lakh grievances were received by the Centre against the Uttar Pradesh government, 1.81 lakh complaints against Maharashtra and 1,65,310 complaints against Delhi, between January and November in 2017, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

These grievances were received through the Central Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- a centralised system to receive public complaints against various government organisations.

A total of 17.28 lakh grievances were received through the CPGRAMS in 2017 (till November).

About 2.88 lakh and 1.65 lakh grievances related to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments, respectively were disposed of, the minister said.

In case of the Delhi government, a total of 1,65,486 complaints as against 1,65,310 grievances filed, were disposed of. Around 170 more grievances, brought forward from previous years', were cleared in 2017, Singh said.

There were 2.41 lakh and 1.36 lakh grievances against Uttar Pradesh government in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Maharashtra had got 1.71 lakh and 87,711 complaints in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Whereas, the Delhi government had 1.63 lakh and 1.24 lakh public grievances respectively, he said.

A total of 14.83 lakh and 10.49 lakh grievances were received on the CPGRAMS during 2016 and 2015, respectively.

There were 91,926 complaints against BJP-ruled Rajasthan government, 81,275 against Madhya Pradesh, 77,560 against Gujarat and 26,738 against Chhattisgarh during 2017, the minister said.

Karnataka had got 88,074 public grievances, West Bengal 85,440, Haryana 74,002, Tamil Nadu 71,525, Bihar 64,852, Kerala 43,893, Punjab 36,819, Telangana 33,037, Jharkhand 32,759, Odisha 32,225 and Andhra Pradesh 30,020, between January and November last year, he said.

Uttarakhand got 29,263 public complaints, Assam 23,950, Himachal Pradesh 12,991, Jammu and Kashmir 11,757, Chandigarh 9,215, Goa 4,182 and Tripura 3,135, Singh said.

There were 2,233 complaints against Meghalaya, 2,220 against Puducherry, 2,144 against Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 1,544 against Manipur, 1,002 against Arunachal Pradesh, 701 against Nagaland, 674 against Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 585 against Sikkim, 491 against Daman and Diu and 104 against Lakshadweep administrations during the same period, the MoS added.