LUCKNOW: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has given a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over allegations that a ward boy was doing the work of a doctor and pharmacist at a state-run health centre in Barabanki district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports that a ward boy was performing the work of a doctor and pharmacist in Sarai Gopi PHC, the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the state government in the matter within four weeks, an NHRC release said today.

It said that the media has reported that the local residents do not visit the health centre as there are no facilities available there.

The doctor posted at the centre visits once in a fortnight and the pharmacist mostly remains absent, the release said citing media reports.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report highlight the pathetic condition of the primary health centre.

The negligence of the public servants poses grave threat to the lives of the people, coming for treatment at the health centre. This is a case of gross violation of right to life of the innocent people.

According to the news report, carried on January 1, the Primary Health Centre building is in a bad shape with creepers growing over its walls and basic amenities such as fans and lights missing.

The ward boy, reportedly, denied the allegations, saying that he provided only first-aid to patients as the doctor was on leave due to some bereavement in her family.

The Chief Medical Officer of the district was quoted by the NHRC stating in media reports that he has come to know about the issue, and if, the allegations are found to be true, action will be taken against the doctor and pharmacist.

He is also reported to have said that he was ordering an inquiry into the matter, the release added.