NEW DELHI: After smooth passage of the triple talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, the government is likely to face hurdles in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday, with the Opposition adamant on its demand to send it to the select committee for wider consultations.

The Bill was listed for consideration and passing on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee discussed introduction of the Bill, but there was no consensus over passing it.

Another meeting to garner support for the Bill is expected on Wednesday morning and a final decision on allotment of time for discussion and referring it to the select committee will be taken by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

“We are in talks with the Congress and other parties. They did not press for any amendment in the Lok Sabha and similarly, they should ensure smooth passage in the Rajya Sabha,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

The government is not keen on sending the Bill to the select committee. The BJP has issued a whip to all its members to be present in the House during the consideration of the Bill.

Business without ruckus

After 15 years, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday took up all 15 listed starred questions during Question Hour. Some members complimented Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who said, “My operation depends upon your cooperation.” The last time when all the listed questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th session of the House.