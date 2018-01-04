Buses damaged in the backlash over the Bhima Koregaon violence at the bus stand in Burhanpur town of MP|Express

BHOPAL: The backlash over the Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra has reached Madhya Pradesh.

A group of activists believed to be affiliated to Dalit outfits in the region went on a rampage in Burhanpur town of MP on Thursday, attacking over a dozen buses at the main bus stand at around 11.30 am.

The activists bearing blue flags broke away from a protest against the Bhima-Koregaon violence at the Ambedkar Chowk and moved towards the main bus stand, asaid sources.

Upon reaching the bus stand, the youngsters attacked the empty buses with stones and rods, breaking the window glasses of more than 12 buses, including a Rajasthan state transport bus. An unidentified bus driver sustained injuries in the attack.

While confirming the attack on buses, the Burhanpur district superintendent of police Pankaj Srivastava told the New Indian Express that based on CCTV footage retrieved from the spot, as many as eight persons, including two teenagers have been arrested.

“The arrested persons have been booked for rioting, use of abusive language, assault and damage to public property under Sections 294, 323, 147, 148, 149, 427 of IPC and Section 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,” Srivastava said.

The Burhanpur SP, however, didn’t name the Dalit outfit the arrested men were associated with.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, the major portion of Burhanpur town (which borders Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district), remained shut following a bandh call given by Dalit outfits and the Buddhist Society of India.

Meanwhile, inspector general of police (IG-Intelligence) Makarand Deuskar has asked all the police superintendents in MP districts bordering Maharashtra to put the cops on alert to prevent any violent fallout of the Bhima-Koregaon violence.