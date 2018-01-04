NEW DELHI/BEIJING: The situation in Arunachal Pradesh, where Chinese troops and civil construction workers were stopped by Indian forces from constructing a road near the Siang river, has been defused, government sources said in New Delhi, adding a flag meeting is likely to take place soon to hold talks at a formal level and maintain peace in the area.

The Chinese government, however, neither confirmed nor denied the latest incursion along the frontier with India in Arunachal Pradesh. “First of all, on the border issue, our position is clear and consistent. We never acknowledged the existence of so-called Arunachal Pradesh. For the specific situation you mentioned, I am not aware of it,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said after The New Indian Express reported that Chinese troops intruded about 200 metres into Arunachal near Bishing village in upper Siang district.

Asked whether there is another standoff between India and China similar to the one in Doklam, Geng said the “standoff which happened last year has been resolved properly”.

Sources in New Delhi said the incident happened between December 26 and 30 and the Indian Army has taken control of the situation in the area. The movement of civilians has been stopped till an assessment on the ground is undertaken and a flag meeting is held between officials of the two armies.

After initial mobilisation of troops, a senior Indian Army officer visited the area. Following protests by Indian troops, the Chinese workers and their troops moved back leaving behind some construction equipment used for building road in the area where the boundary line is not demarcated.

Officials said as per the existing boundary mechanism, armies from either side are not supposed to station the troops along the zero line, so both sides have located their posts a few kilometres back.