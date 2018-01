A heavy police bandobast in Bheem Nagar in Aurangabad on Wednesday after Dalits called for Maharashtra Bandh as a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo | PTI

BURHANPUR: A bandh called in Burhanpur town in Madhya Pradesh to protest Bhima Koregaon caste clashes in Maharashtra's Pune district took a violent turn today with a mob allegedly damaging 12 vehicles and stoning trucks plying on Ichhapur-Indore state highway.

The shutdown was called by Dalit groups-- the Buddhist Society, Bhim Sena, and other outfits--against the Monday's violence at Bhima Koregaon village and nearby areas in Pune district during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of a battle between Peshwas and British forces.

The bandh has affected normal life in Burhanpur town.

Burhanpur district shares common border with Jalgaon, Amravati, Buldhana, and Akola districts of Maharashtra which witnessed protests during the bandh called by dalit groups yesterday.

A senior police official said the windowpanes of 11 private buses parked at the inter-state bus stand and the windshield of a truck were broken by unidentified persons in the noon.

Eye witnesses said that some people gathered at the bus stand and vandalised the buses.

They also said that the mob attempted to torch a bus but was chased away by police personnel present at the spot.

"Unknown people broke the window glasses of 11 empty buses and a truck at the bus stand," Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

However, he denied that any attempt was made to set any bus on fire.

According to eye witnesses, stones were hurled at at least six trucks on Ichchhapur-Indore state highway as a result of which traffic came to a standstill briefly.

When asked about the highway incident, the SP denied the reports.

He said the situation was under control now.