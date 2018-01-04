NEW DELHI: The CBI is probing graft cases against Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) and the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) officials, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered four cases against officials of IFFCO and KRIBHCO since 2014.

"CBI has registered four cases, including three regular cases and one preliminary enquiry, against three officers and unknown officials of IFFCO and KRIBHCO," he said, adding that chargesheets have been filed in the court in the two "regular" cases of 2014 and 2016.