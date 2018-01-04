Congress President Rahul Gandhi slams government over investment plunge
NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Modi government over the reported plunge in fresh investments in the country, terming its record a "Fake in India" programme.
"Guys a quick update on the Fake in India program. #FakeinIndia," said Gandhi on Twitter attaching an online Mint story, headlined "Fresh investments in India plunge to a 13-year low as stalled projects rise".