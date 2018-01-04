NEW DELHI: A court here today sought an action taken report (ATR) from police on a BJP leader's plea for lodging a sedition case against suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for hosting Pakistani officials that allegedly posed a threat to national security.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manika directed petitioner Ajay Agrawal, a lawyer, who also sought FIR against Aiyar for allegedly uttering "derogatory" words against the Prime Minister, to supply copies of the documents in court based on which the police would file an ATR by April 7, the next date of hearing.

The court rejected the prayer of the complainant, who wanted the next date of hearing to be advanced on the ground that the matter was "sensitive".

Agrawal later told reporters he would approach the High Court for a "speedy hearing in the matter as it was about the security of the country." In his plea, Agrawal claimed that "derogatory" words were used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting held on December 6 at Aiyar's residence, which was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and ex-vice president Hamid Ansari.

The petitioner has sought the court's direction to Delhi police to book Aiyar and others present under conspiracy and sedition charges, and investigate the matter.

The plea by Agrawal, who contested the last Lok Sabha election against Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli, said the meeting was held at the south Delhi residence of Aiyar which was attended among others by Pakistan's High Commissioner and an ex-foreign minister of that country.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Ministry were not informed about the meeting despite India's strained relations with Pakistan.

The petitioner said he had requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi police for a probe but in vain.