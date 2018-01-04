NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal today directed Environment Ministry to decide within a month on environmental clearance for construction of a six-lane Hindon elevated road connecting NH-24 in Ghaziabad or else it would be compelled to pass coercive orders.

The green panel also directed the petitioner in the case to provide details of the encroachments near the Hindon Bird Sanctuary.

"We direct the MoEF to hold a meeting and take appropriate decision in accordance with law for grant of the environmental clearance within a month," a bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi said.

It warned the the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) that if any decision is not taken within a month, it would be compelled to pass coercive orders.

The matter will be heard on February 20.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Ghaziabad resident Sushil Raghav seeking execution of September 20, 2016 order which held that the road project, being built by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), was covered under Entry 8(b) of the Schedule to Environmental Clearance Regulations 2006 and it was mandatory for GDA and the state government to obtain environmental clearance (EC).

The 9.3 km six-lane Hindon elevated road provides a link to NH-24 and is intended to ease the congestion in Ghaziabad and enable onward traffic move to other districts in UP.

"The project proponent (GDA) should apply for obtaining Environmental Clearance within three months from the date of pronouncement of this judgement.

"Upon receipt of this application, the Regulatory Authority concerned shall consider the application for grant of EC in accordance with the prescribed procedure in terms of Regulation of 2006 and dispose of the same as expeditiously as possible, in any case not later than six months from the date of filing of the application," the bench had said.

Raghav had contended that the construction work for the project was started in this area, which falls under the Hindon Bird Sanctuary, without any permission from State Environment Impact Assessment Authority under Environmental Impact Assessment notification 2006.