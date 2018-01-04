At least four persons died and seven suffered injuries in a fire that broke out at Maimoon building at Marol in Mumbai in the late hours of Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

The injured were taken to the hospital.

The firemen were deployed to bring the situation under control.

The incident comes less than than a week after 14 people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in the Kamala Mills Compund in Lower Parel.

(More details awaited)