LUCKNOW: A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty on his head, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr around midnight, police said on Thursday.

Satveer aka Sattu, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed by the police near the Walipura canal.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. and SP (City) Praveen Ranjan had a close shave as the bullets fired by Satveer hit both of them.

However, they managed to escape unhurt as they were wearing bullet-proof jackets, police said.

An accomplice of the gangster managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness and fog.

A manhunt was on to nab him. A police officer said that the criminals were planning to strike big but were intercepted.

Satveer was a native of Aligarh and had been involved in many dacoities in the region in the past two years.

The encounter comes a day after another dreaded criminal Sabir, who carried a reward of Rs one lakh on him, was killed in a gun battle with the police in Shamli district. A constable Ankit was also killed in the same encounter.