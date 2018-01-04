NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government wants living to become easier for the common man and is keen to relax rules and reduce bureaucratese to ensure that. Government believes there are many practices, rules and regulations that can be reformed to improve ‘ease of living’.

It has sought views and suggestions of people from all walks of life to move ahead on the idea. The government has launched MyGov platform where it invites citizens, members of civil society, journalists, students, teachers, police officers, government employees, Parliamentarians, academics experts, bureaucrats, social media influencers, think tanks and all other interested people to give their considered view on the subject. Hundreds of comments have come in on the platform with people asking for different sorts of changes they would like to see in the coming days.

Doing away with outdated rules

Government believes there are many practices, rules and regulations in governance that can be reformed to improve ‘ease of living’

The main purpose is to make citizen-government interface, in matters of daily routine, as seamless and citizen friendly as possible

Rules, regulations and laws that serve no useful social purpose can be removed in coming days

The main purpose is to make citizen-government interface, in matters of daily routine, as seamless and citizen friendly as possible. Officials said this will require reforming many rules and regulations and, in an overwhelming number of cases, completely doing away with rules which had outlived their utility or were anti-people.

In many cases, this has been achieved, too. For example, the earlier rule of seeking gazetted officer’s attestation to validate one’s documents before appearing in exams is now history.

“Self-attestation is now the new rule. Similarly, the move to scrap interviews for non-gazetted Group D, C and B government jobs is aimed at simplifying things. In one stroke, the entire industry of ‘recommendations’ has been shut down and pure merit has become the norm,” said a government official.