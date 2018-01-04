CHANDIGARH: Taking a cue from village Jammikunta of Telangana, villagers in Bhanakpur in district Faridabad in Haryana have arranged loudspeakers to sing national anthem together every day.

"Every morning, the people of village Jammikunta of Telangana had been signing national anthem together.

Jammikunta has become the first such village to do so and now village Bhanakpur of district Faridabad has become second such village of the country to replicate this system and first village of Haryana," a state government release said here today.

The release said that the sarpanch of village Bhanakpur, Sachin, had seen this initiative of village Jammikunta on television and got inspired to replicate the same in his village.

The Gram Panchayat of village Bhanakpur had spent about Rs eight lakh for installation of 22 CCTV cameras and 20 loudspeakers, and the control room has been set up at the house of the village sarpanch.