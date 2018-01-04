NEW DELHI: India on Thursday dismissed as "propagandistic exercise" that "simply carry no credibility" a video released by Pakistan of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav saying he has not been tortured in custody.

Stating that this had not come as a surprise, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video.

"It is time for them to realise that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility.

"The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment."

Kumar added: "Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national."

In the video, Jadhav says he has not been tortured in custody and that he saw an Indian diplomat yelling at his mother and wife after they met him last month.

Sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017, Jadhav thanked Islamabad for letting him meet his mother and wife.

Pakistani authorities arranged the meeting between Jadhav and his family on December 25.