Dalit groups protesting at Thane railway station during the Maharashtra Bandh on Wednesday following clashes between two groups in Bhima Koregaon near Pune in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: A 16-year-old student was allegedly killed in a lathicharge at Nanded as mobs resorted to violence at various places during the 10-hour Maharashtra shutdown on Wednesday. Several police personnel and drivers of public transport vehicles were injured as mobs targeted vehicles and city buses and went on a rampage. There were many incidents of rail and road blockades across the state.

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar of the Bharipa Bahujan Maha Sangh had called the bandh in protest against the violent clashes that broke out in Pune at an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle. He withdrew the bandh call around 4pm.

“I had appealed to people not to resort to violence. Accordingly, so far the agitation has been by and large peaceful. We are withdrawing the bandh now. Any violence henceforth would be the responsibility of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Prakash claimed.

“We have been successful in exposing the Hindutva forces’ agenda of anarchy at Bhima Koregaon,” he alleged.

In Nanded, family members of 16-year-old Yogesh Jadhav alleged that he was seriously injured during a police lathicharge to clear a road block near Ashti village and succumbed to his injuries. District Superintendent of Police Chandrakishore Mina said the body had been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death.

At least 15 police personnel were injured in Mumbai when mobs vandalising private vehicles attacked them in Andheri. A Deputy Superintendent of Police and five policemen were injured in stone-pelting across Kolhapur city.

At least 26 buses of the state transport corporation were vandalised across the state, while 90 public transport buses were damaged in Mumbai. Several suburban railway services were cancelled in Mumbai after a rail blockade. For about five-six hours in the afternoon, life in Mumbai was thrown out of gear after Dalit activists came out on the streets in large numbers. Pune city was largely calm, but Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nigdi and Bhosari MIDC were tense.

Life in Mumbai thrown out of gear for five-six hours

For about five-six hours in the afternoon, life in Mumbai was thrown out of gear after Dalit activists came out on the streets in large numbers. Protesters squatted on the arterial Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway and along the railway tracks in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. At least 15 police personnel were injured when mobs vandalising private vehicles attacked them in Andheri.