A heavy police bandobast in Bheem Nagar in Aurangabad on Wednesday after Dalits called for Maharashtra Bandh as a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence.

MUMBAI: Over 30 policemen sustained injuries in the city yesterday during the protest called by various Dalit groups, a senior police official said today.

Most of the injuries were a result of stones pelted on police personnel, said an official.

He added that Powai and Govandi in the north-eastern part of the city saw the maximum number of cases with 11 policemen sustaining injuries in areas around Powai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sahaji Umap of Zone VI said that 11 personnel were injured in Govandi and adjoining areas.

Police officials said that 16 First Information Reports (FIR) had been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Indian Penal Code.

An official said that more than 300 people had been detained as part of the investigations into the incidents that occurred during the protests.

The bandh was called yesterday following violence in Pune district on January 1 when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.