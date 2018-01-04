NEW DELHI: A man has been apprehended with heroin worth Rs 1 crore near the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini area, police said today.

"We had received a tip off that one person will come near BSA Hospital with some drugs. A team apprehended him," a senior police official said.

The apprehended person has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri.

"Total 200 gm of high quality heroin worth Rs 1 crore in international market has been recovered from his possession," the official added.

Police have also registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.