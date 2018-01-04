NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday said it has files a case against Meghalaya's PWD Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and Additional Chief Secretary P.S. Thangkhiew on charges of their alleged role in manipulation of score sheets in the recruitment of teachers during 2008-09.

Lyngdoh was the Education Minister and Thangkhiew was the Principal Secretary in the same department when the alleged scam occurred.

Thangkhiew, a 1984-batch IAS officer, is now the Additional Chief Secretary, Home.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the case under charges of criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal breach of trust against Lyngdoh and Thangkhiew.

The Directorate of Elementary and Mass Education and some unidentified persons have also been mentioned int the CBI FIR.

The agency's move came following Meghalaya High Court's November 2, 2017 order directing the CBI to take over the investigation registered by state police relating to alleged mass manipulation, tampering in the score sheets and interference in the selection of assistant teachers in lower primary schools in the state in 2008-09.

It is alleged that Lyngdoh had instructed J.D. Sangma, who was the Director, Elementary and Mass Education, at that time and two of her supporters to tamper and forge the score sheets by applying white fluid to increase or decrease marks of the candidates.

The complainant had alleged that the Minister in collusion and connivance with other members of the Assembly carried out large scale manipulation in the selection process for the appointment of assistant teachers.