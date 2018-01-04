LUCKNOW: Vigil has been stepped up in Uttar Pradesh in wake of the Dalit agitation and subsequent violence in Maharashtra over the past few days, officials said on Thursday.

Officials in the Home Department said that all district police chiefs have been asked to be vigilant and to sensitize the local intelligence units to keep an eye out for any trouble.

District authorities have also been asked to ensure that there is no protests in their respective jurisdictions that could flare up caste passions. Police has also been asked to closely observe the social media for any inflammatory post or picture and videos that could disturb law and order.

Security has also been stepped up due to some intelligence inputs of anti-social elements trying to foment trouble in the run up to the Republic Day this year.