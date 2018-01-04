KOLKATA: Seven people of two neighbouring families were grievously hurt in a violent clash over missed calls of a minor girl to her male neighbour at Faridpur village in Malda district of West Bengal.

Though the incident occurred on Tuesday night, none were arrested till Thursday as all the accused are admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Both the families have lodged complaints against each other at Ratua police station.

Police claimed that the family members of farmers Meher Ali and Anaul Haque attacked each other with sticks and blunt weapons on Tuesday night in which seven people received grievous injuries.

Sources revealed that the altercation began when Meher Ali’s 22-year-old son Masidur Ali allegedly received several missed calls from Anaul Haque’s 16-year-old daughter on Tuesday night.

“The repeated missed calls irritated Meher Ali and he asked his son to switch off the phone, which Masidur refused. As the missed calls continued, an agitated Meher Ali demanded to know the caller’s identity. Immediately after coming to know that it was his neighbor Anaul Haque’s daughter, he rushed there with other family members and began quarrelling over the issue,” a local neighbour Akram Ali said.

“Soon, the quarrel became violent and both sides attacked each other with sticks and blunt weapons. However, the neighbours intervened and separated them and admitted them to Malda hospital,” he added.