GURUGRAM: Three sharpshooters of a gang have been arrested for opening fire at a Gurugram bakery after failing to extort Rs 50 lakh from its owners, police said on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Surender alias Sunder and Dharmender, both from Islampur village on Sohna Road, and Neeraj alias Baba, who hails from Mundia Khera village in Haryana's Rewari district, police said.

The men were arrested by Gurugram police Crime Branch from near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

"They had opened fire at Harish Bakery in the New Colony area of the city on December 13. The incident was carried out by them at the behest of a jailed gangster Ashok Rathi," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sumit Kumar.

No one was killed or injured in the incident.

The accused would threaten businessmen to extort money under instructions from jailed gangsters.

They also shot at two people in Malpura area of Agra last month during a motorcycle snatching incident, killing one person on the spot, Kumar said.

The two are said to be involved in several cases of ransom and extortion demand. They opened fire at the office of a trader in Rajasthan's Dholpur area last year after demanding Rs 10 lakh.

"Two pistols and cartridges were recovered from the arrested criminals," Kumar added.