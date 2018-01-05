NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah will be on a three-day tour to the poll-bound northeastern states, Meghalaya and Tripura, starting tomorrow.

Shah will reach Meghalya tomorrow and address a public rally and inaugurate the party's office in Shillong.

He is also expected to address two rallies and attend party meetings in Tripura during his two-day stay on January 7 and 8, a party leader said.

The polls in Tripura and Meghalaya, which have 60 assembly seats each, is likely to be held next month.

In Tripura, the BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling CPI (M), while in Meghalaya it is in contest with the Congress.

Several MLAs, including those from the Congress have joined the BJP ahead of the polls.