It rains 10 months in Andaman Islands

If you do not like rains, then the Andaman Islands are not for you. Here, it rains almost 10 months a year and mostly, it’s a downpour. Technically, Andaman and Nicobar Islands do have a monsoon season like other parts of India. But rains in Andaman do not need a season to pour. Monsoon reaches Andaman before any other state of India, by May every year, and since then, it rains till about January first week. In fact, many parts of Nicobar district receive rains till March end or April first week.

The thrill of experiencing choppy sea in the birthplace of cyclones

Several cyclones are formed around the islands every year and in most cases, straightaway move towards Chennai, Andhra or West Bengal. Almost all cyclones in Bay of Bengal in the recent past had formed closed to Andaman, but hardly two or three made landfalls in the islands. However, this cyclonic weather blesses Andaman with more and more rainfall every year. Heavy rain warning, suspension of ferry service, cancellation of flights et al are part of Andaman’s daily life. But what’s the thrill if you are visiting Andaman and don’t get drenched, get stranded in a remote island, get rescued by navy and experience choppy sea.

Monsoon tourism fails to take off

To make a virtue out of necessity, the Andaman tourism department has tried its level best to market monsoon tourism, but tourists are not really sold on this idea. For past several years, ‘Monsoon Tourism’ campaign has been promoted at every level. The administration also organises monsoon festival every year, but the response has been poor. The reason, perhaps, is that monsoon is not a holiday season. Also, perhaps Indians are not adventurous enough to romance the rains in remote islands.

Water-logging a serious problem for Port Blair

Since the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have hilly terrains, in 99 per cent cases water goes down into sea after heavy rainfall without causing much problem to the public. But in capital Port Blair, water-logging after heavy rainfall during high tide hours is a frequent problem. Blame it on poor town planning, mindless construction works or tilting of entire South Andaman region after the 2004 tsunami, water logging has become a serious problem for Port Blair city.

Trouble for tourists

Although the inhabitants of the islands are used to such heavy rainfall, for tourists it’s very inconvenient. Especially, people visiting from dry states get worried when they are stranded in remote islands because of

bad weather and heavy showers, as all ferries are suspended. On several occasions in recent past, navy ships were sent to remote islands to bring back tourists to Port Blair.