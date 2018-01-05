SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma today accused the BJP of implementing the RSS' agenda and claimed that the "ultimate aim" of the saffron brigade was to amend the Constitution and allow an only single religion in the country.

He lashed out at the BJP-RSS for their alleged involvement in dividing the people of the country and called them "the agents of the devil".

Sangma claimed that the RSS had failed to include their single-religion ideology into the Constitution when it was framed because of the Congress and its leaders.

"So, to achieve their agenda, they even got Congress leaders eliminated," he alleged.

Stating that the RSS was trying to "eliminate the Congress, which is still there", Sangma said the "Congress- mukt Bharat" campaign of the BJP was aimed at preventing the party from coming in the way of fulfilling the agenda of the saffron brigade of amending the Constitution.

"They (BJP-RSS) have been trying to amend (the Constitution) for a long time...to make India a country of one religion. They have not been sleeping since 1947.

"The (aim of the) NDA is to implement the agenda of the BJP and that of the BJP is to implement the agenda of the RSS...Their ultimate aim is to amend the Constitution. They now need the numbers in the Rajya Sabha," the senior Congress leader said while addressing a party meeting, in which the newly-appointed Meghalaya PCC president took charge.

Keeping up his vitriolic attack, Sangma said, "It is the RSS which dictates, it is the RSS which decides. The prime minister does not have the power to decide on his own and even as regards who should be a minister...This is how this NDA government is working, that is why you see what you see." He claimed that the country would "surely disintegrate" if the BJP was allowed to implement its programme.

"We have to fight against the agents of the devil. I am calling them agents of the devil because they want to divide the people, make them fight among themselves and kill each other," Sangma said, adding that the BJP and RSS were successful in engaging in these agendas because the people were not alert and were complacent.

He also alleged that the RSS had started dividing the Garo people of Meghalaya by saying that their culture and tradition were different from those of the Christians and that they were like the members of the organisation.

"But how is it that our people (Garos) are like them (RSS members)? We are tribals, we are non-vegetarian and our people eat everything that moves," he said, in an oblique reference to the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposed ban on the display of non-vegetarian food outside eateries.

Sangma said he had to write to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh before Christmas, following requests by parents whose children were living in other parts of the country and allegedly facing threats.

The ruling Congress had to live up to its promises on the law-and-order front, which were made ahead of the 2013 state Assembly polls, the chief minister said and urged the people to remember the help they got from his government.

The Assembly election in Meghalaya is due this year.

Sangma also called on the pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) activists in the state to protest against the BJP-RSS.

"The ILP-walas should first stop these people (RSS) from coming to the state because they are already making social and cultural invasions to divide our people and it is dangerous for us," he said.